Funerals Today Tuesday August 1, 2023

Brogan, Bonnie Dale - 5 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Broom, Shirley Marie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Craigo, Dana Lee - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Bible Church, Cross Lanes.
McCormick, Claude William - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Tags Mineralogy Inorganic Chemistry