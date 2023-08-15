Funerals Today Tuesday August 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daiger, Ella Stowers - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Delaney, Bobby Ray- 1 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.Gillispie, Betty Louise - 6 p.m., Ashford Church of God-Holiness, Ashford.Guevara, Carolyn Hill - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Harper Jr., Robert G. - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Huffman, Deborah - 6 p.m., Sand Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Griffithsville.Payne, V. Carol - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Tullis, Loretta - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Cryptid Bash, a celebration of monsters and mysteries, back for third year Arts roundup: Aug. 15-21, 2023 AP Dear Abby: Husband's ambivalence about a baby leaves wife high and dry Wolfe, Martin: Hunger hitting crisis level in Kanawha Valley (Opinion) Tom Crouser: Freedom of speech only protects so much (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: WVU's enrollment problem bucks national trends top story Proposed WVU cuts would hit environmental, energy and recreation programs especially hard Gov. Justice signs six corrections bills into law Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV New Tamarack Foundation arts program takes entrepreneurial approach Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development