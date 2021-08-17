Thank you for Reading.

Aliff, Martha Jane Johnston - 2 p.m., Oak Hill United Methodist Church, Oak Hill.

Jarvis, Gary Allen - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Moore, Carolyn Sue - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Smoot, Lindsey Deshae - 1 p.m., All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar.

Webb, Mary Lou - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Zakaib, Lucia Maria DeRito - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you