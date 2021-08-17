Funerals Today, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Aug 17, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aliff, Martha Jane Johnston - 2 p.m., Oak Hill United Methodist Church, Oak Hill.Jarvis, Gary Allen - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Moore, Carolyn Sue - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Smoot, Lindsey Deshae - 1 p.m., All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar.Webb, Mary Lou - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.Zakaib, Lucia Maria DeRito - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lucia Maria Derito Basilica Floral Hills Garden Christianity Worship Mary Lou Charleston Co-cathedral Sacred Heart Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carolyn Sue Moore Dana Smith Carl "Stick" Clifton Hairston Blank Lindsey Deshae Smoot Blank Denville Eugene Meadows Theodore Roosevelt Dues Sr Thomas Scott Holcomb Jr Lucia Maria DeRito Zakaib Tom S. Clay Blank Theodore Roosevelt Dues, Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 17, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)