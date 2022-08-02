Funerals Today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daugherty,Sharon Jane Spradling - 1 p.m., Belle Church of the Nazarene, Belle.Frye, Mary Frances - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Jones, Dennis H. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.La Chance, Marion “Mary” Lou - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Merritt, Charles Ray - 11 a.m., Hnadley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Sparkman, Thomas Michael - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Stewart, Timothy Jack - 2 p.m. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Belle Church Sharon Jane Spradling Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight William Albert Basham Blank Joseph F. Cornwell Blank Nazira Joseph Wilfred A. (Corky) Smith Jr. William Preston Pierce Christian Michael Walroth Blank Carolyn Sue Ferguson Linda Faye Payne Blank Sterling W. “Buck” Riffe Blank Christian Michael Walroth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday