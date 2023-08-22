Funerals Today Tuesday August 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chapman, A. Ed “Big Ed” - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Henderson, Margaret Frances - Noon, Riverview Baptist Church, Charleston.Osborne, Nancy Mann Snodgrass - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Latest News Arts roundup: Aug. 22-28, 2023 Tom Crouser: Georgia indictment a serious problem for Trump (Opinion) Andrea Rupp: Students deserve better from WVU (Opinion) HD Media editorial: WV waited too long to address problems at jails Live on the Levee summer concert wraps up successful 20th year top story WVU students call for Gee's ouster during protests Monday over proposed cut WVU football: Some spots still up for grabs after second scrimmage top story WVU football: QB battle has been decided Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV CSX and CPKC partnering on hydrogen conversion Hydrogen: Is it the fuel of the future? New Tamarack Foundation arts program takes entrepreneurial approach Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Upcoming Events