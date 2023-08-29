Funerals Today Tuesday August 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boggess, Lloyd Atlee - 12 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Cline, Florence - 1:30p.m., Belle Church of the Nazarene, BelleLegg, Sally Ann - 11 a.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.McIntyre, Goldie Mae - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Moore, Samuel - 6 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Saunders, Lois Jean - Brownsville Holiness Church, Gauley Bridge.Shaver, Loreta B. McCombs - 4 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Crafts Recommended for you Latest News Arts roundup: Aug. 29-Sept. 4 Tom Crouser: Blame abounds, but cuts at WVU necessary (Opinion) Susan Johnson: We all need to get out more (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: The latest salvo in the anti-education movement Cece Brown: Where is our dream today? (Opinion) Robert Pawlicki: Guilty verdicts won't sway Trump supporters (Opinion) Justice again delays US Senate financial disclosure Prep roundup: St. Albans girls cross country wins Beckley Invitational Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Film Futures Foundation paves way for economic diversification through state-made cinema CSX and CPKC partnering on hydrogen conversion Hydrogen: Is it the fuel of the future? New Tamarack Foundation arts program takes entrepreneurial approach Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Upcoming Events