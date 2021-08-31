Thank you for Reading.

Bradberry, Danny Lee - 1 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Boggs, Bonnie Jean - 2 p.m., Carbondale Baptist Church, Cannelton.

Burton, Edward James “Jim” - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Butcher, Joann May - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Caldwell, Patsy Ruth Samples - 1 p.m., Cotton Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Beckwith.

Callihan, Aretta Hitchcock - 11 a.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Jarrell, Anna Lee Broome - 1 p.m., Arnett Chapel, Arnett.

Lowther, Roy G. - 1 p.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St Albans.

Ray, Joey - 6 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Robertson, Constance - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Rodgers, Betty Jean Cunningham - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Summers, Nevaeh Alexys Mae - 7 p.m., St. Albans High School Auditorium, St. Albans.

Thomas, Betty Louise - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Thompson, Dolores B. - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.

