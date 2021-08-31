Funerals Today, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bradberry, Danny Lee - 1 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.Boggs, Bonnie Jean - 2 p.m., Carbondale Baptist Church, Cannelton.Burton, Edward James “Jim” - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Butcher, Joann May - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Caldwell, Patsy Ruth Samples - 1 p.m., Cotton Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Beckwith.Callihan, Aretta Hitchcock - 11 a.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.Jarrell, Anna Lee Broome - 1 p.m., Arnett Chapel, Arnett.Lowther, Roy G. - 1 p.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St Albans.Ray, Joey - 6 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Robertson, Constance - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Rodgers, Betty Jean Cunningham - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Summers, Nevaeh Alexys Mae - 7 p.m., St. Albans High School Auditorium, St. Albans.Thomas, Betty Louise - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Thompson, Dolores B. - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Blue Ridge Thompson Christianity Architecture Botany Dolores B. Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Thomas Lee Huffman William Edward Blevins Nevaeh Alexys Mae Summers Helen Faye Hudson Blank Thomas Bailey Blank Gloria Johnston Blank Edward Lee “Butch” Ray Judith K. Summerfield Blank Thomas Lee “Tom” Huffman Blank James Reynard Collins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Aug. 31, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life