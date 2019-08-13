You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Funerals Today, Tuesday August 13, 2019

Dillon, Anthony - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.

Fields, Filbert R - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hevener, Charlotte Ann (Sharp) - 2 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Higginbotham, Kayla - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Roberts, Paul - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Shipe, James - 2 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

Taylor, Dennis - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Walton, Berman - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Williamson, Wallace - 1 p.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Wood, Mary Louise (Fox) - Noon, Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday August 13, 2019

Dillon, Anthony - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.

Fields, Filbert R - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hevener, Charlotte Ann (Sharp) - 2 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Higginbotham, Kayla - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Roberts, Paul - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Shipe, James - 2 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

Taylor, Dennis - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Walton, Berman - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Williamson, Wallace - 1 p.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Wood, Mary Louise (Fox) - Noon, Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge.