Brown, Walter Oten - 11:30 a.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Dubose, Edward Milton - 12 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Hall, Mona - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Kennedy, Mary Louise - - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Michael, Kermit - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Miller, Emma Jane - 1 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.

Mynes, Joseph Lee - 1 p.m., Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Perdue, James - 1 p.m., Old Glory Freewill Baptist Church, Winifrede.

Poling, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville.

Rogers , Winford - 1 p.m., Young Cemetery, Linden.

Schoolcraft, Robert - 2 p.m., Hawkins Cemetery, Clendenin.

Shaffer, Barbara L. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Thompson, Opie - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Mud River.