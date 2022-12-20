Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 1:30 am
Hearns, Brandon DeMarveay - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Martin, Teddy - 2 p.m., Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, Campbell’s Creek.
McComas, Marie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home Hamlin.
McDonough, Father Patrick M. - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Albans.
Parrish, Mossana Mae “Mossie” - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Parsons, William Jack - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Reynolds, Ronald K. - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Roberts, O'Dell - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Smith, Elizabeth Christine Lacke - 1 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.
Wine, Denzil Ray - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.
