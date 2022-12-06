Funerals Today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beall, Jessica - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Boggess, Mary Mae (Beckner) - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Good, Megan Lee - 6 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Igo, Carrie Ann - 6 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Kisner, Gerald - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Kline, Mary Catherine - 12 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Pauley, Steve - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Sigmon, Phala Irene - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Skeen, Regina Mae - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Walker, Nancy Sue - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Belle Carrie Ann Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Phala Irene Sigmon Justine Andrea Lee Burnett Jonathan Hardman Regina Mae Skeen John Anthony Czenszak John L. “Jack” Burkard Matthew Christopher Allen Connie Sue Reynolds Ballard William Franklin Martin Justine Andrea Lee Burnett PhD Trending Now Articles ArticlesSmith murder trial not a 'whodunit,' defense attorney saysElk Elementary Center pool being replaced, reopenedMuchow: Personal income tax shortfall a 'timing' issueMarshall football: Herd got what it wanted in Myrtle Beach BowlBoys basketball: Regular season kicks off with slate of games this weekChuck Landon: Did Sun Belt short-change MU?Hoppy Kercheval: What will Joe Manchin do in 2024? (Opinion)Prep roundup: St. Albans girls basketball team downs Winfield 47-37Gazette-Mail editorial: Justice of a kind for KJ Taylor, familyMSHA touts powerful tool in its enforcement toolbox after rare use this National Miners Day Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities