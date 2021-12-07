Thank you for Reading.

Barnett, Cheryl Jividen - 12 p.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.

Harmon, Richard Carl “Zeke” - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

McCourt Sr., Clifford Benny - 1 p.m., McCourt Cemetery, Centralia.

Meadows, William Arthur "Bomba" - Noon, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Morris, Scotty Len - 1 p.m., Morris Family Cemetery, Ashford.

Slate, Judith A. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Teel, Twala Jean - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

