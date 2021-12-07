Funerals Today, Tuesday December 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 56 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barnett, Cheryl Jividen - 12 p.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.Harmon, Richard Carl “Zeke” - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.McCourt Sr., Clifford Benny - 1 p.m., McCourt Cemetery, Centralia.Meadows, William Arthur "Bomba" - Noon, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Morris, Scotty Len - 1 p.m., Morris Family Cemetery, Ashford.Slate, Judith A. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Teel, Twala Jean - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Worship Winfield Baptist Church Morris Family Cemetery Mccourt Cemetery Elk Hills Memorial Park Cheryl Jividen Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dilemma Laferne Alford McClain Blank Lines R. Ferguson Blank Reba Gibson Joyce Ann Vinson Lincolnogger Juanita "Nete" Rose Arrington Blank Beverly Dawn Steele Eleanor Miller James Lee Robertson Kevin Earl Fluharty Blank David Ray Poore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 7, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists