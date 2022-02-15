Funerals Today, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atkins, Wanda - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.Baire, Dondreda - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Crago, Willa S. - 3 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Epperly, Michele - 6 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Lewis-Corey, Jeanette - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.McCourt, Shirley (Gregory) - 7:30 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Wileman, Martha A. - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.White, Margie - 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Margie Funeral Home Cemetery Forest Michele Belle Pecks Mill Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Barbara Carol Wager Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses