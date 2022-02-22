Thank you for Reading.

Bowe, John Paul - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Flowers, Edwin F. - 1 p.m., First Christian Church, New Manchester.

Hart, Judy Evans - 1 p.m., Melton Mortuary Chapel, Beckley.

King, Joan Ann - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Perkins, Shelva Jean Fisher - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Russell, Christopher David - Noon, Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.

Sadler, Halie Danielle - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Scarberry, Harriet “Jenny” - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

