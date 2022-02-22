Funerals Today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowe, John Paul - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.Flowers, Edwin F. - 1 p.m., First Christian Church, New Manchester.Hart, Judy Evans - 1 p.m., Melton Mortuary Chapel, Beckley.King, Joan Ann - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Perkins, Shelva Jean Fisher - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Russell, Christopher David - Noon, Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.Sadler, Halie Danielle - 7 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Scarberry, Harriet “Jenny” - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chapel Haven Mausoleum Architecture Worship Christopher David Russell Noon Rest Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Christopher David Russell Douglas William Thacker Blank Barbara A. Rhodes Elma L. Hornish Kay Harris Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today