Funerals Today, Tuesday, January 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2023

Anderson, Mary Louise - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Brewster, Sue - 12 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Clark, Frank Ervin - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Harless, David Alan - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Hicks Jr., George Edward - Noon, Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Lovejoy, Nancy Barbara - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Walls Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.