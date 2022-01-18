Funerals Today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haas, Cecil Eugene - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Hively, Laci Dawn Renee - 11 a.m., Huntington Street Community Church North, St. Albans.McMichen, Mamie Marie - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Smith, Martha Anna - 2 p.m., Lory Baptist Church, Julian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Cecil Eugene Martha Anna Architecture Christianity Funeral Julian Laci Dawn Renee Lory Baptist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Blank Fay Eskew Linda Faye Holley Cecil Eugene Haas Blank Laci Dawn Renee Hively Robert Joseph "Joe" DeHart Blank Nicholas “Nick” Wilkinson Blank Norval Austin Buddy Bowie Roger Lee Williams Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony