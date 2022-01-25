Funerals Today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allen, Chester “Bill” - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Casto, Lance Timoth - Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Dempsey II, Lloyd Allen - 1 p.m., Ansted Baptist Church, Ansted.Easter-Taylor, Anna Mae - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Farris, John - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Greene, Julia Shepard - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Hall, Ronald W. - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Jarrett, Angelia Dawn - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Lancaster, Betty Lee - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Chapel, Glasgow,Sloan, Gary Melton - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Stapleton Jr., Carl - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Townsend, Gregory Allen - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Chapel Glasgow Lancaster Christianity Hydrography Betty Lee Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Julia Shepard Greene Blank Ronnie Keith Hoffman William Howard Nahodil Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes