Funerals Today, Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Harman, Leta Mae Dotson - Noon, The First United Methodist Church, Welch.
Hefner, Juanita Frances Meador - 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Henson, Herbert "Herbie" Marshall - 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Clendenin.
Painter, Constance Yvonne - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Shrut, Emily Jane - 11 a.m., B'nai Jacob Eternal Home Cemetery, Charleston.
Thaxton, Virginia M. - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, WV Memorial Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.
Thompson, Becky - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
White, James Richard "Rick" - 1 p.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Whitt, Gomer A. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Workman, Darlene Jane - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.