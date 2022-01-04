Thank you for Reading.

Harman, Leta Mae Dotson - Noon, The First United Methodist Church, Welch.

Hefner, Juanita Frances Meador - 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Henson, Herbert “Herbie” Marshall - 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Clendenin.

Painter, Constance Yvonne - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Shrut, Emily Jane - 11 a.m., B’nai Jacob Eternal Home Cemetery, Charleston.

Thaxton, Virginia M. - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, WV Memorial Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.

Thompson, Becky - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

White, James Richard “Rick" - 1 p.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.

Whitt, Gomer A. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Workman, Darlene Jane - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

