Franklin, Helen M. - 10 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Lovejoy, Dannie - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Mallett, Margaret - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
McMinemon, Lillian - 5 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Midkiff, James William - 1 p.m., Midkiff Cemetery, Sumerco.
Pistore, Lawrence - 12 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Seymour, Barbara L. - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.
Smith Shirley - 1 p.m., Drawdy Cemetery, Peytona.
Taylor, Pearl - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church of Nitro.
Thomas, Cora Mae - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral home, Englewood.
Varian, Joe Ray - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Wade, Thomas - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.