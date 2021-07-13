Thank you for Reading.

Aleshire, Brandon Lee - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Moore, Georgia M. - 5 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Charleston.

Mulligan, Betty Sue - 11 a.m., Fayetteville Methodist Church.

Oakes, John F. - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Scites, Clifford Poncho - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Thomas, Charles Earl - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.

Whittington, Robert G. "Bob" - 3 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

