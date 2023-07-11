Funerals Today Tuesday July 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clark, Charles Lewis - 1 p.m., O'dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Cochran, Gary N. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Cochran, Mary Sue - 1 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, Muddlety.Dillon, Beulah Marie (Gill) - 4 p.m., Walnut Grove, Widen Ridge.Geary, Judy Ann Graham - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin. Stories you might like Funerals Today; Thursday, June 22, 2023 Funerals Today; Saturday, July 8, 2023 Funerals Today; Monday, June 19, 2023 Funerals Today Tuesday June 13th, 2023 Melton, Franklin Warren - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Miller, Jennifer Marie - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Tucker, James K. - 12:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Witt, Clifford H. - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Llewellyn King: Journalistic kingmakers a dying breed (Opinion) Review: Indiana Jones and the Lost Art of the Blockbuster Arts Roundup: July 11-17 Gazette-Mail editorial: What on Earth is Bob Huggins doing? Tom Crouser: Think it's hot now? Just wait (Opinion) PJM starting new interconnection process targeting massive renewable energy project backlog top story WV GOP gubernatorial candidates raise over $2.13M in contributions in second quarter Kanawha County woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, arson Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety Children's programs heat up this summer at Kanawha County Public Library Robert Saunders: Fishing Excuses 101 More sites added to the West Virginia Waterfall Trail