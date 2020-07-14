Funerals Today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Eades, Russell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Harrison, Freda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Loudermilk, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Newsome, Mae - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Selbe, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Vance, Dianne - 11 a.m., Crown Freewill Baptist Church.

Vanhoose, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wilson, Kathryn - Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville.

