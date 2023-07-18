Funerals Today Tuesday July 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Byrnside, Geraldine “Gerry” - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel St. Albans.Cassell, Ruth I. - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.Cox, Thomas “Tim” Mason - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Dent, Virginia Ann - Noon, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, White Sulphur Springs.Farmer, Violet - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Stories you might like Funerals Today; Monday, July 10, 2023 Funerlas Today; Monday, July 17, 2023 Funerals Today; Saturday, July 8, 2023 Funerals Today; Sunday, July 9, 2023 Jackson, Joseph - 5 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.McCune, Jearl Joseph - 2 p.m., E.B. Morris Cemetery, Adonijah.Taylor, Ronald Wayne - 12 p.m., Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle, Charleston.Worlledge, Mary Ellen - 5 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Woodson, Mary Sue - 6 p.m., Gaten-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Tom Crouser: Sen. Tuberville's hold over America (Opinion) Elliot Namay: Wealth isn't worth a dying planet (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Watch the parking meters Hoppy Kercheval: The sum of WVU is greater than Bob Huggins (Opinion) UPDATE: Ohio man accused of shooting trooper fatally shot by State Police Public Courts tennis: Fun time for 'food socks' wearer Olivia Weily AP Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks top story Mountain Valley Pipeline developers escalate legal fight over project to Supreme Court Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety Children's programs heat up this summer at Kanawha County Public Library Robert Saunders: Fishing Excuses 101