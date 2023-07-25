Funerals Today Tuesday July 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birchfield, Betty Lou - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Conley, Barbara - 6 p.m., Belle Town Hall, Belle.Corey, Fayz George - 10 a.m., Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, Beckley.Lockhart, Shirley Ann (Lee) - 10 a.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Pauley, Ruth Ann (Sims) - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Turner, Kathleen Marie - 5 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington.Whitlock, Lazarus John - 10:30 p.m., Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Christianity Ethnology Recommended for you Latest News CYAC's revival of 'The Blob' opens Friday night Charleston Light Opera Guild taking 'Grease' for another spin Arts roundup: July 25-31, 2023 Tom Crouser: Yes, Manchin should run for president (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Better silica dust regulations in mines a must Tim Stephens: Trading India could upset Reds' chemistry top story 'Fix the problems': Advocates urge WV leaders to address jail living conditions amid increasing inmate death frequency top story Former Gazette editor, reporter James Haught dies at age 91 Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Smithers, WVSU officials take part in New River Gorge Wayfinding Team Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety Children's programs heat up this summer at Kanawha County Public Library