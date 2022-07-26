Funerals Today, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Jul 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blackshire, Clara Faye - 4 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Cadle, David Allen - 4 p.m., God’s Lighthouse Church, Charleston.Fizer, Daniel Eugene - 11 a.m., Sycamore Cemetery, Culloden.LaMar, Maxine - 1 p.m., Church of God in Christ of Charleston.McMillion, Rebecca Ann - O'Dell Funeral Home, Mongomery.Palmer III, Daniel James - 1 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.Snyder, Thelma Lucy (Stover) - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Starkey, Darlene - 6 p.m., Humphreys United Methodist Church.Tate, Charles A. - 1 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lamar Church Of God Charleston Christianity Cemetery Jesus Darlene Clara Faye Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Daniel Eugene Fizer Blank Clara Faye Blackshire Ruth Edwards Judy Rae Proctor Blank James Lee “Jim” Johnson J. Howard & J. Mark Hassig Anita Kirby Blank Julia V McCallister Richard T. (Rich) Ellington Blank Rich Ellington Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America