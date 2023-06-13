Funerals Today Tuesday June 13th, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Castle, Carol Sue - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Miller, Freda Mae - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans.Page, Kathryn Darlene Mullins - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Patterson, Alma Foster - 1 p.m., Foster Cemetery, Racine.Romine, Dorothy Ruth - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Sigman, Teddy Leo - Noon, Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Warren, Dottie L. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Wyatt, Audra Virginia - 2 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Teddy Leo Sigman Edgar Lovel Davis Teddy Leo Sigman Leo Anthony Dollen Joyce Eileen Fizer Valerie Climes Lois Kay Ferguson Stewart Mary Ellen Wilton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches