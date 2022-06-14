Thank you for Reading.

Cochran, Karen Sue - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Drake, Don - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Good Sr., John Nelson - 1 p.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.

Gritt, Brenda C. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Harrison, Roma Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Short, Donna Louise - 11 a.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

