Funerals Today Tuesday June 20, 2023

Casto, Jasper W. - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Edwards Sr., Roy Dee - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
English, Grace Joan - 2:30 p.m., Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.
Larch, Diane N. - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Napier, Linda Joy - 2 p.m., Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.