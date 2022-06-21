Thank you for Reading.

Casto, Mary F. Harmon - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Daniels, Ochel Lee - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Fout, Nancy Kay Curry - 4 p.m., Community Center, Montgomery.

Groff, David Cleon - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Harrah, James L. “Doc” - 11 a.m., Highlawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Lawrence, Carolyn Harpold - 2 p.m., Thomas Family Cemetary, Gay.

Miles, Dessie Ellen - 11 a.m., Stump Chapel Baptist Church, Tesla.

Powell, Brenda Kay - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Smith, Brenda Lee - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Tags

Recommended for you