Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Myrtie Duncie - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Causey, Bobby - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Frazier, Bonnie L. Dolin - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Green, Melissa Dawn - 5 p.m., Madison Park, Madison.

Hall, “Jerry” Geraldine - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Recommended for you