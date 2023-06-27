Funerals Today Tuesday June 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hastings, Rosalie Griffith - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.McCoy, Patricia Gale - 12 p.m., Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Prosperity.Miller, Mary Ann - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum Chapel, Sissonville.Nay, Barbara Kay (Burns) - 2 p.m, Memory Gardens, Madison.Norman, Ronald Gordon - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Null, Michele Lea - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Guest editorial: Can the US avoid political violence? Tom Crouser: Sens. Cassidy and King are trying on Social Security (Opinion) Creasy named state's sportswriter of the year by NSMA WVU basketball: Okonkwo heading to transfer portal West Virginia Junior Am: Michael, Sargent lead after first round top story Mayor, businesses aim for success, sustainability as Regatta kicks off top story WVU basketball: Eilert introduced as interim coach Richie Heath: Protecting consumers over credit card companies (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV More sites added to the West Virginia Waterfall Trail Robert Saunders: Fishing Excuses 101 A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia National cybersecurity center to be developed in Huntington