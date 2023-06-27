Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hastings, Rosalie Griffith - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCoy, Patricia Gale - 12 p.m., Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Prosperity.

