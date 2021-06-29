Thank you for Reading.

Beaver, Mary Beth - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Boll II, Charles Edward - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Higginbotham, Evelyn Eloise - 1 p.m., Allen Fork Community Church, Sissonville.

Mairs, Gregory Gerald - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Marion, Myrtle Bee Carpenter - 2 p.m., Charleston Mountain Mission Church.

Parker, Jerry Lenn - 6 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Postlethwait, Lorene (Good) - 12 p.m., Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans.

Terry, Sara Irene - 12 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Hall, Nancy - 12 p.m., Spring Hill Baptist Church, Spring Hill.

