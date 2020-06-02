Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 3, 2020

Addington, John - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Bowser, Susan - 4 p.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Cook, Jerry - 2 p.m., White Oak Cemetery, Kelly Hollow, Blair.

Dotson, Jennifer - 1 p.m., Morning Star House of Prayer, Ridgeview.

LeRose, Frank - 10 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Lively, James - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

McDade, Rosalie - 1 p.m., Bethel Church Cemetery, Leon.

Mullenax, Paul - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Poter, Vincent L. - 6 p.m., Preston funeral home, Charleston.

Saber, Carol - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Strickland, Ty - Noon, New Covenant Baptist Church.

Ware, Izetta - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

