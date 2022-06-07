Thank you for Reading.

Carr, Dorla Dean Sigler - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Chapman, Rita - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Jordan, Patricia Ann Wolfe - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Salisbury, Mary “Peachie” - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tanner, Dorothy Arlene - 12 p.m., Nebo Baptist Church, Nebo.

Vint, Roger Dale “Peewee” - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

