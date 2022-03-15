Thank you for Reading.

Blake Jr., Harold Lester - 11 a.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Copen, Beatrice B. - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church.

Edmonds, Lyle Stephen - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Harmon, Maxine Fouch - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Keith, Jimmy Dewayne - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Monk, Gene R. - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Mullenax, Thomas R. - 6 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Taylor, Mabel - 11 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Tags

Recommended for you