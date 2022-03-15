Funerals Today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Jr., Harold Lester - 11 a.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.Copen, Beatrice B. - 1 p.m., Cross Lanes Baptist Church.Edmonds, Lyle Stephen - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Harmon, Maxine Fouch - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.Keith, Jimmy Dewayne - Noon, Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Monk, Gene R. - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Mullenax, Thomas R. - 6 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Taylor, Mabel - 11 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Funeral Home Harold Lester Christianity Worship Baptist Church St. Albans First Baptist Church Keith Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Blank Jessica Fox Blank Thomas R. Mullenax Linda Del Sowards Hughes Susan Elaine Young Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing