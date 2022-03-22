Funerals Today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blankenship, Lois Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Borstein, Ira Alan - 1 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, St. Albans.Drennan, Tina Sayre - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Dunlap, Betty Jean - 11 a.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.Elliott, James Edward - 11 a.m.., Graham Cemetery, New Haven.Lett,Bessie Roberta “Bertie” - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Red House.Owen, Peggy Sue - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Vanmeter, Bernice Ceola - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kirkland Memorial Worship Lett Haven Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Red House Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark Lynn Eden Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Delbert Earl Asbury Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Blank Mark Eden Tina Sayre Drennen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans