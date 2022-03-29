Funerals Today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling, Georgia K. - 1 p.m., Waybright's Funeral Home, Ripley.Hizer, Anthony Lee - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Jones, Michael Edward - 2 p.m., Ferguson Baptist Church, Dunbar.O’ Brien, Jacqulin Lorene - Noon, Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.Pelphrey, Geraldine B. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Skidmore, George Vincen - 2 p.m., Harding-Gatens Funeral Home, PocaWheeler, Samuel Edward, Jr. - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Georgia K. Funeral Home Samuel Edward Jr. Skidmore George Vincen Leonard Johnson Geraldine B. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arthur Leroy Cobbs Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Blank Michael Edward Jones Rosalee Webster “Rosie” Lett George Vincen Skidmore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks