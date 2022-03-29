Thank you for Reading.

Bowling, Georgia K. - 1 p.m., Waybright's Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hizer, Anthony Lee - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Jones, Michael Edward - 2 p.m., Ferguson Baptist Church, Dunbar.

O’ Brien, Jacqulin Lorene - Noon, Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Pelphrey, Geraldine B. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Skidmore, George Vincen - 2 p.m., Harding-Gatens Funeral Home, Poca

Wheeler, Samuel Edward, Jr. - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

