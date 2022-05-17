Thank you for Reading.

Adams, Irene Leota - 11 a.m., at Adams Family Cemetery, Ivydale.

Adkins, Linda F. (Short) - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Conner, Charles Harley - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cooper, Angela Dawn - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Cunningham, Diana G. - 6 p.m., Gatebs-harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Ferrell, Mathel Jarrell - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Fore Jr., Billy Don - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Francisco, Carl Ray - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Gianola, John Brent - 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

Harris, Larry Allen - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Huffman,Ernest Eugene "Gene" - 1 p.m., Pleasant View Church, Kenna.

Jarrett, Dale Wayne - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Meadows, Michael Lewis - 6 p.m., Pentecostal Truth Ministries, Huntington.

Smith, Anna Ruth “Peggy” - 1 p.m., at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Smith, Robert Steven - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Thomas, David Sherman - 1 p.m., Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Westover.

Tags

Recommended for you