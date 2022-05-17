Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams, Irene Leota - 11 a.m., at Adams Family Cemetery, Ivydale.Adkins, Linda F. (Short) - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Conner, Charles Harley - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Cooper, Angela Dawn - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Cunningham, Diana G. - 6 p.m., Gatebs-harding Funeral Home, Poca.Ferrell, Mathel Jarrell - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Fore Jr., Billy Don - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Francisco, Carl Ray - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Gianola, John Brent - 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.Harris, Larry Allen - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Huffman,Ernest Eugene "Gene" - 1 p.m., Pleasant View Church, Kenna.Jarrett, Dale Wayne - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Meadows, Michael Lewis - 6 p.m., Pentecostal Truth Ministries, Huntington.Smith, Anna Ruth “Peggy” - 1 p.m., at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.Smith, Robert Steven - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Thomas, David Sherman - 1 p.m., Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Westover. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Beverly Hills Worship Christianity Architecture Adams Family Cemetery Thomas David Sherman Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel Recommended for you Local Spotlight Frank D. Disney David W. Richardson Peggy Joan Lively Karen Louise Winter Linda F. (Short) Adkins Elizabeth Ann Cline Arthur Blank David Sherman Thomas Billy Don Fore Jr. Diana G. Cunningham Virginia Ruth Bishop Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy