Funerals Today Tuesday May 2, 2023

Breedlove, Mildred Virginia - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Butcher, Gary Henry - 11 a.m., Harold Cemetery, Uler.
Clendenin, Whitney Ann - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Dingee Jr., James Henry - 12 p.m., Guthrie Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Morgan, Natalie E. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Snodgrass, Geneva "Ernestine" - 11 a.m., Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Stewart, David Wayne - 5 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Suttles, Robert L. "Bob" - 12 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Thomas, June Crookham - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Williamson, Bessie R. - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.