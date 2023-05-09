Funerals Today Tuesday May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellis Jr., James Robert - 1 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Fitzgerald, Thelma Talitha - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Foutt, Iris Marie - 7 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Huffman, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Cemetery in Cross Lanes.Kwasnik, Peggy J. - 10 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood.Swisher, Charles - 1 p.m., Hill Hall at WV Baptist Conference Center, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Douglas Mark Cook Joseph Franklin Shaffer Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history