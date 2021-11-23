Thank you for Reading.

Cooper, Lowell Dexter - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Davis, Madeline V. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Grose, Annabelle Faye - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Highlander, P. Irene - 4 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

Hilton, Lucille Ann “Lou” - 12:30 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood.

Johnson, Earnest Eugene - 2 p.m., Youngs Memorial Community Church, Bomont.

Lewis, Mary Ann - 5 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Mullins, Delmas Clinton - 12 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Murad, Mary Beth - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Newell, Martha Virginia - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Seay, Frances - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Thompson, Randall Thomas - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Tyler, William Richard “Keith" - 9:30 a.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Nitro.

Tags

Recommended for you