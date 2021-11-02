Thank you for Reading.

Engle, Katherine Sue - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Goodwin, Jerry A. - 4 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Goodwin, Wanda Jean (Thompson) - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Neil, Carol Sue - 11 a.m., Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.

Sales, Donna Lynn - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Thaxton, McKinley - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.

