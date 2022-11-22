Funerals Today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fetty, Joan - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Hager, Kennith “Mike” - 1 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Parker, Floyd Henry - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fisher Joan Long Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Patricia A. Coffman Earl Lee Kinder Pauline Lee Robson Floyd Henry Parker Charles Haynes Hogsett Leonard Smith Sr. Stephen James Chandler William Angelo Williams Pat Edwin Worstell Floyd Henry Parker Local Spotlight Patricia A. Coffman Earl Lee Kinder Pauline Lee Robson Floyd Henry Parker Charles Haynes Hogsett Leonard Smith Sr. Stephen James Chandler William Angelo Williams Pat Edwin Worstell Floyd Henry Parker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows