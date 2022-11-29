Funerals Today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballengee, Jean Ann Hoke - 1 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.Bennett, Gail L. - 11:30 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.Bowyer Sr., Danny Ashley - 1 p.m., Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.Cunningham, Tracy Nathaniel - 1 p.m., Kelly’s Creek Independent Baptist Church, Charleston .Harper, Donna D. - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Lovejoy, Mary Frances - 12 p.m., Hager Cemetery, Spurlockville.Martin, Susan Iristine Nichols - 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.Moore, Carolyn Sue - 10 a.m., Lower Chapel of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Sharp, Claude E. - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Smith, Leonard Earl, Sr. - 1 p.m., St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albins.Wines, Kenneth Lee - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Withrow, Myra Catherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chapel Cunningham Memorial Park St. Albans Moore Christianity Worship Carolyn Sue Floral Hills Garden Gail L. Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Wayne Cantrell Adele Groom Mary Ann Slater Myra Catherine Withrow Tracy Nathaniel Cunningham Barry Kent Clark Billy Ray Gibson Philip G. "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick Loraine Lee Fisher Barbara Jean Hamrick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age