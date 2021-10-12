Funerals Today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailes, James Allen - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Ball, Carlos “Dean” - 2 p.m., Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church, Hewett.Dunlap, Mae Deloris - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Estep, Rodney Allen - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Morton, Deborah Kay - 1 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Victor.Wright Jr., Raymond Frank - 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Yarbrough, Randolph W. - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raymond Frank Funeral Home Belle Funeral Jr. Wright Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donald E. Larch Lucille Eleanor Davis Tony Edward George Harold Parsons Gothard Blank Carl Franklin Mullins Lois Johnson Sisson Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Burk F. Bell Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 12, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health