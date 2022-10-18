Funerals Today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brown, Merle Sue - 1:30 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Johnston Jr., Willis - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Knight, Earl Dean - 1 p.m., Graham Cemetery, New Haven.Stricker, Walter - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Elizabeth Jean Ellis Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited Blank Dana Steven Young Blank Nancy Irene Saunders Donald Lee Showen Blank Violetta June Carper Blank Philip Edward Davis Blank Norman “Gay” Wagner David Lynn “Dave” Ellis Blank Brenda Gay Cochran Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles