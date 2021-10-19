Funerals Today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brown, Daniel Allen - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Chapman, Patricia Ann (Walker) - 7:30 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Cochran, Ethel Mae (Hanna) - 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Neil, Bonnie Jean Crawford - 2 p.m., Zoar Baptist ChurchO’Dell, Janice Christine Hunt - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Thomas, Edith Marie - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Woodard, James Edward - 2 p.m., Tony Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Bloomingrose. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home O'dell Christianity Neil Funeral Daniel Allen Zoar Baptist Church Bonnie Jean Crawford Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule Marcella Snyder Orndorff James Alen Johnson Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Eric Shawn Caruthers Blank Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Patty Jean Saunders Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Pansy Delores Dunlap Caldwell Blank Edna Marie Kidd Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers