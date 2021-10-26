Funerals Today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abshire, Ella Mae - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Davis, Linda (Rose) - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Fields, Charles "Tom" - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Fink, Brenda Kay - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.McCutcheon, Vernon Harold - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Means, Jacqueline Fay - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Mollohan, Florence - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Moore, Helen Rose Pauley - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Mullins, Frankie Lee - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Mullins, James Emerson - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Neil, Norma Mae - 11 a.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Shelton, Betty Jane Jackson - 12 p.m., Glorious Church of God in Christ, Charleston.Vanoy Sr., James Robert - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Charleston.Vickers, Margaret Wade - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Ward, Alfred E. - 1 p.m., Mountain Trail Cemetery, Craigsville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Summersville Charleston Hydrography Mountaineering Marmet Davis James Robert Belle Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 26, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts