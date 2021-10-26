Thank you for Reading.

Abshire, Ella Mae - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Davis, Linda (Rose) - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Fields, Charles "Tom" - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Fink, Brenda Kay - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCutcheon, Vernon Harold - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Means, Jacqueline Fay - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Mollohan, Florence - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Moore, Helen Rose Pauley - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Mullins, Frankie Lee - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Mullins, James Emerson - 12 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Neil, Norma Mae - 11 a.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Shelton, Betty Jane Jackson - 12 p.m., Glorious Church of God in Christ, Charleston.

Vanoy Sr., James Robert - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Charleston.

Vickers, Margaret Wade - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Ward, Alfred E. - 1 p.m., Mountain Trail Cemetery, Craigsville.

Tags

Recommended for you