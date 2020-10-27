Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Howard Grant - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Ashley, Eugene Michael - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Davis, Mary E. - 2 p.m., Goff-McClanahan Cemetery, Charleston.

Gatewood, Donald E. - 2 p.m., Forest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane.

Hayes, Franklin D. - 12 p.m., Toney’s Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Oldaker, James Ruben - 10 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Yates, Robert F. - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Walker, Mitchell L - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.