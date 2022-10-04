Funerals Today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burdette, Diana - 1 p.m., Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Cogar, Darlene - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Dawson, Virgil Ray - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Gates, Coda Carney Davis - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Halstead, Garie Cameron - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nicols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Hudnall Jr., Darrell Lee - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Midkiff, Velma - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Samples, Addie R. - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Smith, Brian Keith - 1 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fisher Carney Davis Long Funeral Gate Coda Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Charles Lee Curry Bertha I. Clements Glendin Dale Shamblin Blank Renee Marie Peralta Blank Kermit "Boogie" Lee Burgess Jr. Josephine Barnett Lafferty Iwana Ann Goodwin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities